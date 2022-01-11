Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

ADS stock opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $128.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.29.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,578,000 after buying an additional 146,190 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after buying an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,786,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,969,000 after purchasing an additional 88,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,715,000 after purchasing an additional 96,370 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

