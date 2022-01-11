AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a dividend on Friday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by 289.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ACV opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $37.59.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,020.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

