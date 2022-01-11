Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,221 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 42.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after buying an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,274. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

