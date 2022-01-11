Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,984 shares of company stock valued at $420,350,287. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $19.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,751.66. The stock had a trading volume of 33,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,916.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,814.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,721.55 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

