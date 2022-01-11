AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$34.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s current price.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.68.

Shares of TSE:ALA traded up C$0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.45. 703,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,186. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.81. AltaGas has a one year low of C$18.78 and a one year high of C$27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.8500001 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

