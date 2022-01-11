Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

Shares of ALTO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $390.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 2.85.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $305.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.53 million. Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $42,850,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $31,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,814,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $18,653,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $8,171,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

