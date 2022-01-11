Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Associated Banc Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $82,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,229.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,452.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3,433.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.