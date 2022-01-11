Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 195.8% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,674,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $82,477,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,229.72 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,452.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,433.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

