American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Down 20.3% in December

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,500 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 871,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $27,291.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 307.69%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
