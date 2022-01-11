American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American Equity Investment Life traded as high as $41.93 and last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 14961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

