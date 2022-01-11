American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lifted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express stock opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

