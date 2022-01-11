Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Shares of APH opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Amphenol by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,886 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Amphenol by 1,735.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 99,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 94,291 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $22,445,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

