Analysts Anticipate Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.56. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALG. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:ALG traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.10. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $134.54 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $44,167.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $78,363.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,301 shares of company stock worth $2,379,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Alamo Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

