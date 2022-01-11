Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $929.17 Million

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce $929.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $938.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $913.93 million. Brinker International reported sales of $760.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAT. Barclays cut their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EAT traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,347. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.