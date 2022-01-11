Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $929.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce $929.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $938.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $913.93 million. Brinker International reported sales of $760.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAT. Barclays cut their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EAT traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,347. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

