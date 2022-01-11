Analysts Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report $8.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.55 billion and the highest is $8.83 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $34.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.12 billion to $34.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $37.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.89.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.65. 2,641,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,503. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.49.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 12.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Dollar General by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

