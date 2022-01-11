Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Brokerages expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report sales of $6.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.89 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $28.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.85 billion to $28.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 85.6% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $214.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,798,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610,826. Visa has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.53. The company has a market capitalization of $412.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

