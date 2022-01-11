Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Align Technology posted sales of $834.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $10.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $559.34. 35,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,073. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $494.45 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $646.53 and its 200-day moving average is $656.59.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

