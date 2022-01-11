Analysts Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report sales of $103.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.80 million and the highest is $104.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $120.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $400.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $401.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $436.57 million, with estimates ranging from $425.90 million to $450.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $451.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.06. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

