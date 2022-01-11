Analysts Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.69. Compass Minerals International reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

CMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 181,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -10.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,016 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after buying an additional 182,526 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 169,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

