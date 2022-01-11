Analysts Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.09 Million

Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will post $241.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.90 million and the highest is $245.27 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $229.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $931.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $939.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

KRC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 39,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,898. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

