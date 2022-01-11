Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Post $1.40 EPS

Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.83.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $217.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.42. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $245.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

