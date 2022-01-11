Analysts Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $2.24 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

