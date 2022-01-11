Analysts Offer Predictions for Yum! Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yum! Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

NYSE YUM opened at $133.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.31. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

