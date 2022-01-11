Analysts Set AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) PT at $26.39

Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.39.

AFCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in AFC Gamma by 105.3% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 54.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 103.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 28,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

