Analysts Set Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) PT at $0.67

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNDSY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.76) to €0.73 ($0.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.57) to €0.57 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €0.70 ($0.80) to €0.72 ($0.82) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:BNDSY opened at $1.43 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

