Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Target Price at $8.46

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $3.88 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $808.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.1941 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

