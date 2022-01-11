Analysts Set Expectations for Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.11). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Shares of ALBO opened at $25.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

