Analysts Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Price Target at GBX 1,933.20

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,933.20 ($26.24).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.51) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.51) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.51) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,667.50 ($22.63). 1,352,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,585.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,568.40. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,330 ($18.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,686 ($22.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. The company has a market cap of £15.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.48 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Simon Langelier acquired 47 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,639 ($22.25) per share, for a total transaction of £770.33 ($1,045.65).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.