Analysts Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Target Price at $29.83

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. FMR LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 60.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $32,511,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $71,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $23,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.04. 53,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

