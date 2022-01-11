Analysts Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target at $95.70

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $84.91 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

