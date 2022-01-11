Analysts Set Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Target Price at GBX 636.25

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 636.25 ($8.64).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHB. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.09) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.96) to GBX 650 ($8.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.50) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.55) to GBX 650 ($8.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of SHB opened at GBX 621 ($8.43) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 508.50 ($6.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.50 ($9.16). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 623.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 613.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is -0.05%.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

