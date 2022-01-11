Analysts Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Price Target at $288.29

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of WSO opened at $298.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.11. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $228.74 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,588,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Watsco by 752.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

