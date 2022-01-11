Analysts Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target at $36.00

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,554. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WW International by 31.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

