Analysts Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target at $36.00

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,554. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WW International by 31.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
