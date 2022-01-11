Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 135.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average is $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,155,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,594,379 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

