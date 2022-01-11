Annapolis Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $110.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.57.

