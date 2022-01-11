Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.64 Million

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce $46.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.50 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $44.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $181.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $223.61 million, with estimates ranging from $214.00 million to $247.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $11,056,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 169.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 872,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 548,754 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 48.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 463,325 shares during the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 482,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $596.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.