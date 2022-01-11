Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce $46.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.50 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $44.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $181.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $223.61 million, with estimates ranging from $214.00 million to $247.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $11,056,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 169.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 872,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 548,754 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 48.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 463,325 shares during the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 482,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $596.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

