Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 3.9%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.50. 160,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,715,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

