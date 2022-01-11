APA (NASDAQ:APA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.24

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 262498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

