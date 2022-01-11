Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $102.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.73.

Shares of APLS opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $608,715 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,037,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

