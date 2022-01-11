AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.0050

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. AppCoins has a market cap of $1.23 million and $723,530.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 48.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00064515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005634 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 243,981,397 coins and its circulating supply is 243,981,395 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

