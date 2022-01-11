Apria (NYSE:APR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apria presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.43.

Apria stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $41,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $63,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,242 shares of company stock valued at $11,758,364 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the third quarter worth approximately $42,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apria by 193.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 370,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apria by 64.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after acquiring an additional 345,797 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in Apria by 160.3% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 520,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 320,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apria by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 320,425 shares during the last quarter.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

