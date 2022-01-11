Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

APTX has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,001. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The firm has a market cap of $189.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.34. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptinyx news, CFO Ashish Khanna acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $223,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 150,400 shares of company stock valued at $337,660 over the last 90 days. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWH Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 1.7% during the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

