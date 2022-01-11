Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Reduced by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.47.

Aptiv stock opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

