Arcblock Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.57 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and $3.57 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00063122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005992 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

