Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of ACA stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
