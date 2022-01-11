Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcosa stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Arcosa worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

