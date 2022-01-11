Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 17.6%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD) shares dropped 17.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,363,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 221,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$9.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project consisting of two exploration permits, such as the 243 hectares exploration Solavaara Permit and the 882 hectares Vaimouso permit; and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

