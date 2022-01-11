Ares Protocol (ARES) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $1.05 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00057720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00083969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.63 or 0.07438973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,802.65 or 0.99745138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00067829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003121 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

