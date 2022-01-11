Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to announce sales of $522.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the lowest is $513.40 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $501.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARGO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,116,000. Port Capital LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,486,000 after purchasing an additional 196,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,020,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Argo Group International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARGO opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

