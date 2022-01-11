Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $139.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.20% and a negative net margin of 594.94%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMP. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

