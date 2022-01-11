Arqma (ARQ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $602.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $491,426.21 and approximately $602.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,782.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.54 or 0.07553334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.00307515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.79 or 0.00861997 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00069057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.00440826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.00252511 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,009,638 coins and its circulating supply is 11,965,094 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.